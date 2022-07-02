Zhang Financial LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 216.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 152.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 514,450 shares worth $27,576,536. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

BX opened at $92.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

