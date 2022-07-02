Zhang Financial LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 336.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,443 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 380.3% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128,374 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,033,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,342,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,976 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,555,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $45.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

