Zhang Financial LLC Has $2.67 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 856,860 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,769 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,873,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,598,000 after purchasing an additional 831,987 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,918 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,985,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,347,000 after acquiring an additional 147,279 shares during the period. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $172,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

