Zhang Financial LLC Has $20.92 Million Stock Position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,627 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC owned approximately 4.52% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $20,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 450,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,348,000 after buying an additional 41,863 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 197,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLC opened at $70.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.45. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $90.63.

