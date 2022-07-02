Zhang Financial LLC Has $714,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 698.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 81,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after buying an additional 71,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eaton from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.73.

Eaton stock opened at $127.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.91.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

