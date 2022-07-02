Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 2,002 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Boston Partners increased its stake in Whirlpool by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,897,000 after acquiring an additional 255,063 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,151,000 after acquiring an additional 202,346 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3,307.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,587,000 after acquiring an additional 138,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Whirlpool by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,524,000 after purchasing an additional 132,954 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 355.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 149,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,043,000 after buying an additional 116,574 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cfra downgraded shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $157.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.77. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $145.93 and a 52-week high of $245.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 26.03%.

Whirlpool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.