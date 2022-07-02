Zilliqa Reaches One Day Volume of $258.26 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $501.68 million and approximately $258.26 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00281483 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000418 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.50 or 0.02063890 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002450 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00006210 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Zilliqa

ZIL is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,283,184,138 coins and its circulating supply is 12,991,716,985 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

