ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.63 and last traded at $27.12. Approximately 145,619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,164,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTO. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion and a PE ratio of 27.17.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.