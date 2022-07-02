ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.63 and last traded at $27.12. Approximately 145,619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,164,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTO. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion and a PE ratio of 27.17.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.