Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.00 million-$239.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.65 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zumiez from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zumiez has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $492.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.17.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $220.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Zumiez by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zumiez by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Zumiez by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

