Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 103,254 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 16.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 740,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,254 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $34,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.42.

Shares of ENB opened at $42.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $43.18. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

