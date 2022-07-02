Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $24.75 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,565 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $24,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $79.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.42. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.06.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

