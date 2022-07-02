Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 267,299 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 655,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,299 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $27,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

Shares of SLB opened at $35.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

