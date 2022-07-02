Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 33,499 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,499 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Realty Income worth $21,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 88,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Realty Income stock opened at $70.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.47. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 290.20%.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.