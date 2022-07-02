Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 8,225 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $29,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.60.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $256.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.86 and its 200 day moving average is $284.78.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.