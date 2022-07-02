Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 23,728 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,728 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.08% of Agilent Technologies worth $32,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $455,752,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,602 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,978,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,207,000 after acquiring an additional 581,388 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,540,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,892,000 after acquiring an additional 544,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $76,013,000.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on A. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.91.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $119.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

