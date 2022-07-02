ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNET opened at $0.34 on Thursday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $12.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.48 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 8.92%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

