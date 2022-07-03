1irstcoin (FST) Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last Week

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $1.77 million and $5,405.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 1irstcoin

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

