21,750 Shares in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Purchased by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 6,374,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,239,000 after acquiring an additional 498,826 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 80.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 53,395 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,365.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.06%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

