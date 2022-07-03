2,417 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Acquired by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,317,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,261,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,377,000 after buying an additional 652,300 shares during the period. Nationwide Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 931.0% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after buying an additional 1,803,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,945,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,775,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 249.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,247,000 after buying an additional 1,351,891 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,230,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,668. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.62. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $81.26 and a 52 week high of $107.46.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

