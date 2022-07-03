265,000 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Bought by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,560,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of HF Sinclair at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $1,638,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $1,904,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $15,938,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,717.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $524,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,038.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen raised HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

NYSE:DINO opened at $45.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.53. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

