3,862 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Purchased by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

Shares of PAYX opened at $116.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.75. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.55 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.29%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

