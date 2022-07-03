4,100 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 25.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 24.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,279,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,930,000 after acquiring an additional 450,982 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 183,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 106,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 284,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,501,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,922 shares of company stock worth $4,269,519 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

