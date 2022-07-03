5,400 Shares in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Acquired by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 69,779 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 544,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,034,000 after acquiring an additional 50,958 shares during the last quarter.

MLPA traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,740. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $43.90.

