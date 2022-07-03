89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT Raised to $35.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised 89bio from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on 89bio from $46.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on 89bio from $54.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on 89bio from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.63.

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. 89bio has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.12. As a group, analysts forecast that 89bio will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 89bio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 70,489 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in 89bio by 294.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 418,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 312,587 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in 89bio by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 360,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 178,005 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in 89bio by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

