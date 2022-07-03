9,040 Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Purchased by New Century Advisors LLC

New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2,013.5% during the 1st quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 152,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 144,872 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 70,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,923,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,510,168. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $26.43 and a 52 week high of $40.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

