Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Stephens

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $452.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Aaron’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aaron’s (Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.