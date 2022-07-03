AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABCL. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of -1.35. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $316.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 41.87% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Booth bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $492,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 138,500 shares in the company, valued at $801,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Veronique Lecault bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,770,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,222,573.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,812,928 shares of company stock worth $11,713,485 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,051,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,296 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,048,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474,857 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,131,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,062 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 997.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,091 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 385.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,617,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,400 shares during the period. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AbCellera Biologics (Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.