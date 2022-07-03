Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the May 31st total of 376,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 2,631.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 786,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 757,587 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 55.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,115,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 399,536 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 3,124.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 322,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 312,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Shares of AWP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. 248,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,282. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

