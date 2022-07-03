Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.19 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($4.19), Briefing.com reports. Accolade had a negative net margin of 124.17% and a negative return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accolade updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ACCD traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,061,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,324. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47. The company has a market cap of $678.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.15. Accolade has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $55.47.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Accolade from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Accolade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,380,000 after purchasing an additional 660,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accolade by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after acquiring an additional 241,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Accolade by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after acquiring an additional 112,898 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accolade by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 317,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 75,729 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at about $942,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

