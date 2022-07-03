Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Acumen Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ABOS opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $20.99.
About Acumen Pharmaceuticals
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
