Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Acumen Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABOS opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after acquiring an additional 721,651 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP raised its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,599,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 666,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 679,798 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,630,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,773,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.