Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.04.

AMD opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.69 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.49. The company has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 119,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

