Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$0.30 million for the quarter.
AQS stock opened at C$0.07 on Friday. Aequus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$0.07 and a twelve month high of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.28 million and a P/E ratio of -5.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08.
