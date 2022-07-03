Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$0.30 million for the quarter.

AQS stock opened at C$0.07 on Friday. Aequus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$0.07 and a twelve month high of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.28 million and a P/E ratio of -5.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08.

Get Aequus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Aequus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Vistitan, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Evolve dry eye products for various symptoms involved with dry eye disease and blepharitis, including discomfort, stinging, burning, and dryness; and preservative free ophthalmic product.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aequus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.