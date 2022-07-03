AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) PT Raised to $90.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AeroVironment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $85.91 on Wednesday. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2,862.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.81.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

