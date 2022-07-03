Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.98.
About Aeterna Zentaris (Get Rating)
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.
