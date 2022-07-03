Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Piper Sandler

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.06.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.70. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 1,091,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $36,387,627.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,785,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,847,847.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013 over the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Affirm by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,561,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502,492 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Affirm by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Affirm by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,050 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Affirm by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,060,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,925,000 after buying an additional 1,570,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Affirm by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,773,000 after buying an additional 1,432,202 shares in the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

