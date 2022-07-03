Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) PT Lowered to $1.00 at HC Wainwright

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ALRN stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46.

Aileron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26,745 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 82,584 shares during the period. 37.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

