Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) PT Lowered to $1.00 at HC Wainwright

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, William Blair lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday.
ALRN stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26,745 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 82,584 shares during the period. 37.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aileron Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.
