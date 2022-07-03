Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.0281

Aion (AION) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Aion has a total market capitalization of $14.11 million and approximately $8.07 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,222.29 or 1.00043724 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00041689 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00221945 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00252669 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00116928 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00065234 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004791 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

