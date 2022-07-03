Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Short Interest Update

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the May 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AIRI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,062. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.44.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Air Industries Group by 55.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,242,000. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Air Industries Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Air Industries Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.