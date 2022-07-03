Akash Network (AKT) Reaches Market Cap of $27.41 Million

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Akash Network has a total market cap of $27.41 million and approximately $569,841.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001246 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Akash Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00165484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00743620 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00082911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016206 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.