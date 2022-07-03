Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.11.

Shares of ALLE opened at $99.61 on Wednesday. Allegion has a 52 week low of $93.05 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.99 and a 200-day moving average of $114.72.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $240,950.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $608,876.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,004,286 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 85.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 75.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 113.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

