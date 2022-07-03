Alliance Fan Token (ALL) 1-Day Volume Tops $22,901.00

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Alliance Fan Token has a total market cap of $189,245.25 and approximately $22,901.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000979 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00163546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00741972 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00086020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016194 BTC.

About Alliance Fan Token

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token

