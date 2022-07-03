Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Update

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the May 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 180,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of ERH traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.39. 13,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,399. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0762 per share. This is an increase from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%.

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (Get Rating)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.