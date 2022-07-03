Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 900,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF comprises about 3.0% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $26,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMOM. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 418,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 42.4% in the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 51,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 268,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81.

