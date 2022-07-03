Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $175.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $209.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.79.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $109.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.18. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

