Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Now Covered by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amazon.com from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.79.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $109.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.65.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,020.8% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 126,781 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 120,803 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,865.9% in the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 61,238 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,987.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 23,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 22,203 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,845.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 22,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,872.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

