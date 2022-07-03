American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.47.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average is $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.19%.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 200,706 shares of company stock worth $7,161,700. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

