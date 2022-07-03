American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARLGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARL opened at $13.88 on Thursday. American Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $224.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 0.44.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARLGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter.

About American Realty Investors (Get Rating)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

