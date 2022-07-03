American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,990,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 7,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Guggenheim started coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Well has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of AMWL stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,655,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,455. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. American Well has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Well will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $47,994.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 859,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,442.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 40,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $145,777.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,509,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,736 shares of company stock worth $1,516,577. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Well by 27.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in American Well by 175.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in American Well in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in American Well by 49.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,590,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 524,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in American Well by 9,832.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 148,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 146,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

