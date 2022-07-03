Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 242,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 21,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN opened at $245.55 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

