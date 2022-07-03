Ampleforth (AMPL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $676,877.00

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Ampleforth has a market cap of $35.60 million and approximately $676,877.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00005132 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 36,674,515 coins and its circulating supply is 36,528,051 coins. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

